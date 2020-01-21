EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville wrestles off Tuesday night against CBC in a remake of the Beauty & The Beast Makeup.

The Alton Redbirds continue their schedule quest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Quincy and Triad.

The Redbirds and Tigers squared off in a matchup last Thursday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center at Edwardsville.

In the feature contest of the evening, Edwardsville 285-pound wrestler Lloyd Reynolds won for the first time in four matches over Alton's Kyle Hughes as the Tigers went on to a 54-12 win over the Redbirds as part of a quadrangular meet.

Reynolds entered the match ranked number two by the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, but had lost three straight to Hughes dating back to the 2017-18 season. Reynolds got a second period takedown to take a 2-1 lead, then added on another point in the third period to win 3-1 over Hughes.

It was the first bout of the evening, and it lead to a total of 11 wins in the 14 bouts on the evening for the Tigers. Luke Odom, the state's top wrestler at 160 pounds, took a 20-4 win over Lawson Bruce, and Drew Gvillo won a close match, defeating Damien Jones 4-2.

The Tigers ended up with a total of four pins on the night, the quickest being Jack Summers at 106 pounds, taking 18 seconds to pin Caleb Christner, Blake Freitag winning by fall over William Harris in the 126-pound match at 4:55, Dylan Sanders pinning Maurice Lee at 1:15 in the 138-pound match, and Caleb Harrold winning by fall at 182 pounds over Mike Bridgman at 1:53.

Other Tiger winners against Alton were Drew Landau at 120 pounds, taking a 4-2 win over Deontae Forrest, Jordan Johnson at 142, a 19-4 winner over Antonia Phillips, Will Zupanci winning at 152 pounds, taking a 13-0 win over Arron Sprangler, and Lino Gramaglia winning by forfeit at 220 pounds.

Alton's biggest win on the night was Joab Tobin at 195 pounds, winning by fall at 2:20 over Stuart Lech. The other two Redbird winners were Yaeveon Freeman, taking a close 10-9 win over Zeke Rhodes in the 113, and Jordan Icke, a 4-2 winner over Jackson Hentz in the 145 pound bout.

In the other meets on the day, Edwardsville won over Mascoutah 51-15 and Belleville Althoff Catholic 54-25. Meanwhile Alton came back and won over the Crusaders 48-33.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

