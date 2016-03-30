EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls’ soccer team responded well coming off a tough loss the day before to Cor Jesu, traditionally one of the top girls soccer sides on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River.

The Tigers had scored quickly against Cor Jesu Monday, but the Chargers came up with three unanswered goals en route to a 3-2 win over the Tigers. Edwardsville came up with the answers they needed in a Southwestern Conference match against Belleville West at Tiger Stadium, getting first-half goals from some arguably unexpected sources on their way to a 4-0 win over the Maroons Tuesday night.

“We bounced back from losing yesterday,” said Tiger coach Abby Comerford, “and having a great game tonight; all the girls played really, really well tonight. It was a great comeback, bouncing back from last night.

“Being able to come out and playing the way we did tonight was a great job.”

Edwardsville's first two goals came from the defense coming up and scoring. “Allysiah Belt came up from the backfield and she was able to get a cross from Sarah Kraus (for the Tigers' first goal, in the 16th minute),” Comerford said. “It was one there, back-and-forth off the corner from (Taylor) Hansen to Mallory Mushill (which resulted in the second EHS goal, this one in the 39th minute),” Comerford said.

The win put the Tigers at 1-0-1 in the SWC, and though it's early in the league schedule, the win can still help build some momentum for the Tigers. “Conference is just starting,” Comerford said, “(but) having this one is a good momentum-builder.”

Edwardsville built on the 2-0 halftime lead and found themselves with a corner kick in the 50th minute, with Ashlyn West finding herself with a chance and tried to head the ball into the goal; the ball bounced off the goalpost, but an alert Abby Crabtree was there to pounce on it, putting it away to extend the lead to 3-0.

Fifteen minutes after that, Crabtree found the back of the net again to essentially put the match away, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Regan Windau got the win for EHS, with Marissa Bogner coming in at the end for Edwardsville.

The Tigers went to 4-2-1 overall on the year and 1-0-1 in the SWC; the Maroons fell to 4-1-1 overall, 1-1 in the league. Edwardsville hosts Waterloo Gibault in a 5 p.m. Thursday match; there will be no JV match.

