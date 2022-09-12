EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School football quarterback Jake Curry had another big game for the Tigers on Sept. 2, going 11-for-14 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 96 yards and the key touchdown as Edwardsville defeated Highland 31-28 in the home opener at Tiger Stadium. In Saturday's 56-0 win over Soldan on the road, he continued to play a pivotal role in directing the Tigers' offense.

Curry is an iCAN Clinic Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

Curry felt very happy after the Highland game, but also knows that his team can do much better also.

"I feel pretty good," Curry said in his postgame interview, "but I feel like we could also do a lot better than what we've done the past two games. I feel like we've came out slow in the first half and then, we kick it in in the second half and I feel like that's now how we should play, We should play hard all four quarters."

Although the Tigers did indeed get off to a slow start, all cylinders kicked in the second half, in which Curry did get off some big plays that helped Edwardsville tremendously, particularly on the touchdown run that all but iced the game for the Tigers.

"I had a lot of good blocks out there," he said of the Highland game. "That one touchdown that I scored, it was a heck of a block by Joey DeMare. He got the safety and the corner at the same time. If it wasn't for that block, I probably would not have gotten into that end zone."

The Tigers were coming off a major upset win over Jackson, a traditional power in southeast Missouri, 41-34 in double overtime on Aug. 26, and Curry thought the team might have been a bit overconfident.

"I feel like we were a little too high on ourselves," Curry said. "We thought that this was going to be an easy football game and that's not how we should do it. I feel like we should come out hard, no matter who we're playing."

The team chemistry has been building since the opening day of practice on Aug. 8 and Curry feels that it's gotten better as Edwardsville is using the 5-5 season from a year ago, one that ended on a rainy night against South Elgin in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs, as motivation for the 2022 campaign.

"Yeah, I feel like it's gotten a lot better with the offseason we had," Curry said. "In the winter, I feel like we were all locked in and we all wanted to get back from that South Elgin game from last year. We didn't want to end with the same results.

"If we can play like how we're supposed to and we only worry about us, I feel like we're unbeatable."

Edwardsville collides with O'Fallon at 7 p.m. Friday at Edwardsville. Both teams are 3-0 overall on the season.

