SPRINGFIELD - The Edwardsville High School girls swimming team sent through both Josie Bushell and Phoebe Gremaud, along with two of its three relay teams, to next week's state meet with wins in their races as the Tigers won the Springfield sectional meet Saturday afternoon at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield.

The Tigers won the meet with 282 points, 99 points ahead of runner-up Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, who had 183 points. O'Fallon was third with 180 points, followed by Chatham Glenwood in fourth with 62, the host Senators came in fifth with 42 points, coming in sixth was Jacksonville with 16 points, Petersburg PORTA was seventh with 10 points, and Jacksonville Routt Catholic was eighth with six points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bushell won two events for the Tigers, taking the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.98 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 51.49 seconds, while Gremaud qualified for state with a win in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.45 seconds. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Autumn Grinter, Ally Janson and Allison Naylor won their event with a time of 1:39.25 to qualify, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bushell, Naylor, Ava Whittaker and Gremaud qualified by winning the event in a time of 3:36.94.

The Tigers 200-yard medley relay team of Naylor, Gremaud, Whittaker and Grinter swam well, coming in second with a time of 1:50.89, but just missed qualifying for the state meet, while other swimmers did well in their events. Janson was second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.08, while Isabella Grinter was fourth at 2:04.69, while Gremaud came in fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:10.71, while Whittaker was sixth with a time of 2:21.52. Autumn Grinter swam the 50-yard freestyle in 25.10 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 55.50 seconds, Naylor had a time in the 100-yard butterfly of 58.56 seconds, Maggie Grieve finished second in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:26.78, Jordan Schlueter had a time in the 100-yard breaststroke of 1:12.13, while Grieve had a time of 1:12.20.

For Alton, Claire Paule had a time in the 200-yard freestyle of 2:15.55, while her sister Rachel had a time of 2:20.84, Ceci Parker swam the 200-yard individual medley in 2:23.10, Riley Clancy had a time in the 50-yard freestyle of 26.49 seconds and 58.67 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, Eleanor Schuler swam the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.83, Rachel Paule had a time of 6:20.52 in the 500-yard freestyle, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Clancy, Parker, Schuler and Claire Paule had a time of 1:46.99, Schuler came in with a time of 1:03.86 in the 100-yard backstroke, Parker came in third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.74, and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rachel Paule, Maddie Ingram, Savannah Scheffel and Nikki Lowe had a time of 4:35.51.

All the qualifiers will swim in the IHSA state meet at New Trier High School in Winnetka, in suburban Chicago, on Friday, with the preliminaries in the morning, with the finals being held later that day.

More like this: