EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, EAST ST LOUIS 11-18: Edwardsville had little trouble in taking a straight set win over East Side at the Flyers' gym.

Madelyn Ohlau served up 15 points and seven aces for the Tigers, while Addison Reader had seven points three aces, and seven kills, Ohlau also came with four kills and an assist, and Lucy Malawy had six assists.

Edwardsville goes to 9-6 overall.

Tigers Dominate Match, Three Players Deliver Three Kills Each At Edwardsville Seeps Alton 25-12, 25-8

Addie Reader, Madelyn Ohlau, and Jayla Gathing all had three kills each as the Edwardsville girls volleyball team led all the way in taking a 25-12, 25-8 win over Alton in a Southwestern Conference match played Tuesday night at Liberty Middle School.

The Tigers are playing their entire 2024 home season at Liberty while the floor at Lucco-Jackson Gym undergoes repairs due to a leakage problem that has severely damaged the floor. On Tuesday, the Tigers came out of the gates flying and didn't let up, dominating the Redbirds in going on to the win.

"Tonight, we were able to serve and attack aggressively," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "Additionally, we were able to minimize errors on both offense and defense."

To go along with the kills from Reader, Madelyn Ohlau, and Gathing, Savannah Ford had eight assists, while Lucy Malawy had six assists, Ohlau also had six digs, with Grace Malawy coming up with five digs, and both Ohlau and Reader served up 12 points each, with Ohlua having eight aces, and Reader five.

The Tigers host St. Joseph's Academy next Tuesday night, and Belleville West on Sept. 26. All matches start at 5:30 p.m.