



EDWARDSVILLE – A split squad of the girls' tennis team at Edwardsville High School won a pair of meets on Tuesday, with one team winning over Waterloo 9-0 at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, while another won a Southwestern Conference meet at Collinsville by the same 9-0 score.

Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe ran the team that played against Waterloo, while assistant coach Kirk Schlueter directed the team that played at Collinsville. Both teams played very well.

“Everybody played great tonight,” Lipe said. “It was a lot of different kids in the lineup, a lot of different kids got a chance to play, and they all competed admirably.”

Against the Bulldogs, Chloe Koons opened up the singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Emily Williams, while Chloe Trimpe won over Grace Daab 6-1, 6-0. Hannah Colbert defeated Megan Haines 6-0, 6-1, it was Emma Herman over Bethany Holman 6-1, 6-0, Abby Liu won over Mikhayla Haloftis 6-0, 6-0, and Izzy Sitki defeated Kailey Walter 6-3, 6-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the doubles, Colbert and Trimpe defeated Williams and Daab 8-3, it was Koons and Herman over Haines and Holman 8-0, and Liu and Sitki won over Haloftis and Haley Storm 8-1.

In the meet against the Kahoks, Grace Hackett led off the singles with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Lindsey Taylor, with Hayley Earnhart winning her match over Anna Falbe 6-0, 6-1. Gabby Regaldo defeated Loghan Pelsadasack 6-0, 6-0, Eileen Pan won over Alyssa Garcia 6-1, 6-2, it was Mia Heiser defeating Abbi Olsson 2-6, 6-0. 10-4, and Jessa Earnhart defeated Lillie Cuddleback 6-1, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, Hackett and Hayley Earnhart defeated Taylor and Garcia 8-1, it was Regaldo and Pan winning over Falbe and Pelsadasack 8-0, and Heiser and Jessa Earnhart defeating Olsson and Brinna Shea 8-0.

Most importantly for Lipe, everyone played very well in winning their matches.

“I thought all six girls who played varsity played well,” Lipe said.

The Tigers are now 14-6 on the season, and have another split squad dual meets scheduled on Thursday, hosting Mascoutah at 3:30 p.m., and playing at Highland, also set for 3:30 p.m., before hosting the Southern Illinois Duals this weekend, with Friday also being Senior Night. Lipe is looking forward to the competition ahead.

“We’re 14-6, and really playing well right now,” Lipe said, “and we’re looking forward to playing on Thursday.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: