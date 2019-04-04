O’FALLON – The Edwardsville Tigers boys tennis team got wins in key matches and went on to defeat O’Fallon 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference tennis meet Wednesday afternoon at O’Fallon Township High School.

The Tigers won all three doubles matches and all but one of the singles matches in getting the win that kept them unbeaten in the conference.

“It was a good win for us,” said Edwardsville coach Dave Lipe. “We played really well in spots, Drake (Schreiber) had a really nice win at number four singles, Nick Hobin had a big win for us in the number six singles, and the three doubles teams were pretty sharp.”

In the singles matches, Zach Trimpe won over Niko Papachrisanthou 6-3, 6-2, Gabo Montanari won over Evan Potter 6-0, 6-4, Seth Lipe took the number three singles match over Gavin Sohn 6-0, 6-0, and in a key win, Schreiber won over Noah Kellermann 6-2, 6-2. Nic Strobel won the Panthers’ only match of the day, defeating Ben Blake 7-5, 3-6, 10-7, but Hobin won the final singles match, defeating Kaden Vollmer 6-2, 6-4.

In the doubles matches, Montanari and Lipe won over Potter and Sohn 6-2, 6-4, Trimpe and Schreiber took the measure of Papachrisanthou and Kellermann 6-4, 6-2, and Blake and Hobin won over Strobel and Vollmer 6-3, 6-0.

The Tigers are now 5-4 on the season, 3-0 in the SWC, and will play at a tournament in Evanston, in suburban Chicago, this weekend.

“It was a beautiful day, we were glad to get a quality win, and we’re looking forward to playing at Evanston this weekend,” Lipe said.

