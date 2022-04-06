COLLINSVILLE -Edwardsville senior hitter John Kreke had six kills and four aces in helping the Tigers to a 25-20, 25-14 win over Collinsville in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener Tuesday evening at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Tigers played well in the match, and were able to play a more balanced offensive game against the Kahoks.

"We played pretty well," said Edwardsville head coach Scott Smith. "We're really trying to diversify our net attacking, we were able to involve the middle a little more than we have been in our previous matches. They really played well tonight."

Smith also praised the Kahoks as well, saying they played a very solid match.

"They are really solid, too," Smith said. "They had a very good in-system defense, they were able to smash some balls back and with their off-speed swinging, it made things tough for us tonight."

Along with Kreke's performance, Wyatt Blunt had 25 assists and Jacob Geisen had 10 kills to help the Tigers go on to the win.

The Tigers are now 1-2 on the year and have a week off before playing at Alton on Apr. 12, with a 5:30 p.m. start, then return home to Lucco-Jackson Gym to host Belleville West Apr. 14 in a 6 p.m. start. Edwardsville then plays at O'Fallon Apr. 19 in a 6 p.m. start.

