JOLIET - The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Hampshire Whip-Purs 2-0 to advance to the Class 4A state championship at Joliet Route 66 Stadium.

Tigers starting pitcher, Grant Schaefer threw a complete game shutout allowing only four hits.

Schaefer allowed four hits while walking two batters, striking out one and hit another.

Edwardsville scored in each of the first two innings. A sacrifice fly by Drake Westcott brought in Hayden Moore from third base. In the bottom of the second, Dalton Wallace ripped a single to left-center field that scored Josh Ohl from second base making it 2-0.

The Tigers will play for the state championship against the St. Charles North North Stars who knocked off St. Rita 6-4 in the other semifinal. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Route 66 Stadium.