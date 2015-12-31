STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

TIGERS WIN TWICE, FINISH FIFTH: Edwardsville bounced back from a quarterfinal loss in the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal with a pair of wins and a fifth-place finish Wednesday.

The Tigers downed North Chicago 74-57 Wednesday morning, then defeated Wheaton-Warrenville South 50-43 to take fifth. Both games were played at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

Article continues after sponsor message

Against North Chicago, A.J. Epenesa led EHS with 20 points, with Oliver Stephen adding 18 and Mark Smith and Caleb Strohmeier 13 points each. Simeon Henton and Terrell Grier each had 12 points to lead the Warhawks,

Stephen led the way against Wheaton with a 21-point effort, with Epenesa adding 18 and Sammy Green five. Matt Dacy-Seijo led Wheaton with 11 points.

The Tigers return to Southwestern Conference play Tuesday when they travel to East St. Louis, then head to O'Fallon on Jan. 8. Their next home game is Jan. 11 against St. Louis Gateway STEM.

More like this: