O'FALLON - Edwardsville took a narrow win over the host Panthers in the Gold Division of the O'Fallon Relays, held on Monday afternoon, April 7, 2025, at O'Fallon Township High School Panther Stadium.

The Tigers won the meet with 130 points, with the Panthers finishing second at 115 points, Belleville West was third with 84 points, with Belleville East placing fourth at 77 points, Alton was fifth with 70 points, Collinsville was sixth with 53 points, edging out Granite City, who finished seventh with 52 points. Normal Community also competed in the meet, but did not record a team score.

It was the Tigers' first O'Fallon Relays championship in nine years and a strong start to the outdoor season. Patrick Chism Jr. was named the EHS Track and Field Athlete of the Meet. He won the 100 meters and ran what was described as "a great anchor leg" of the 4 x 200 relay for the Tigers.

In the 100 meters, Chism of the Tigers won the race with a time of 11.09 seconds, with teammate Jeremy Lyles second at 11.30 seconds, and Marion Beverly of O'Fallon was third at 11.38 seconds. In the 3,200 meters, the winner was Brayden Kloeppel of the Panthers, with a time of 9:48.70, with Edwardsville's Jackson Elliott second at 10:04.58. and teammate Will McGinnis was third at 10:06.37. Jaden Wright of East won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.99 seconds, with Jayln Cole of West coming in second at 40.36 seconds, and Kaden Wilson of Edwardsville was third at 41.83 seconds.

In the relay races, the winner of the 4x100 meters was Edwardsville at 42.70 seconds, with Belleville West second at 43.08 seconds, and Alton was third at 45.28 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Tigers also won, coming in at 1:30.96, with the Maroons placing second at 1:31.80, and the Redbirds were third at 1:35.24. In the 4x400 meters, West won the race at 3:29.48, with Edwardsville finishing second at 3:31.00, and Granite came in third at 3:35.69. In the 4x800 meters, the Panthers won with a time of 8:01.76, with Belleville East finishing second at 8:19.10, and Belleville West was third at 8:19.95.

In the medley relays, the 1,600-meter sprint relay was won by the Maroons at 3:41.69, with the Warriors second at 3:45.75, and the Panthers were third at 3:50.99. The 4,000-meter distance medley relay was won by O'Fallon at 10:39.75, with Edwardsville second at 10:50.33, and Belleville East was third at 11:28.76. In the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles race, the winner was Alton at 1:10.95, with Granite City second at 1:14.93, and O'Fallon was third at 1:16.19.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Devin Habermehl of Collinsville, who had a throw of 17.29 meters, with Edwardsville's James McAdams second at 15.39 meters, and the Kahoks' Shane Box was third at 15.37 meters.

In the discus throw, Box was the winner, going 51.03 meters, with Habermehl coming in second at 49.51 meters, and Alton's Darian Johnson was third at 48.05 meters. The high jump was won by Antonio Dean of the Warriors, who cleared 1.87 meters, with Caleb Harrington of O'Fallon second at 1.82 meters, and Jerome Hodges of Belleville East was third at 1.77 meters.

The winner of the pole vault was O'Fallon's Cooper Parent, who went over at 3.50 meters, with teammate Brayden Dahm coming in second at 2.89 meters. In the long jump, Brayden Missey of the Maroons won the long jump, going 7.07 meters to take the win, with Edwardsville's Dean Williams second at 6.49 meters, and teammate Darren Thomas was third with a leap of 6.16 meters. In the triple jump, Jasiah Brown of the Redbirds won the event with a jump of 13.16 meters, while Missey finished second at 12.91 meters, and Kamron Daniel of the Lancers was third at 12.63 meters.

