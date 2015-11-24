Oliver Stephen dishes off a pass in a scrimmage on Saturday. Stephen had a hot hand on Monday in Edwardsville's opener, scoring 19 points with four three-pointers.

Edwardsville’s boys’ basketball team opened with a 62-46 win over Highland on Monday night in the Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament at Waterloo.

Oliver Stephen had a hot hand, tossing in 19 points with four three-point conversions. A.J. Epenesa and Mark Smith added 14 points apiece. Chrys Colley also scored in double figures with 11 points.

Edwardsville blanked Highland 9-0 at the start of the game and led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers led 31-21 at the half and 50-33 at the end of the third period. Highland outscored Edwardsville 13-12 in the final quarter, but the Tigers hung on for the win.

Edwardsville, 1-0, plays in the tourney again tonight at 8 p.m against Carbondale, then returns to action in the tourney at 5:30 p.m. Friday against host Waterloo. At 5 p.m. Friday, the Tigers face Althoff.

