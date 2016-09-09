EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's football team opens its Southwestern Conference campaign for this season at 7 p.m. Friday with a visit to Kahok Stadium in Collinsville.

The Tigers enter the contest at 2-0, having defeated Quincy and Rock Island in their first two games, while the Kahoks stand at 0-2, having dropped decisions to Belleville Althoff and Triad in the opening two weeks of the season.

Edwardsville took a 48-27 win over the Rocks at home last week, highlighted by Dionte Rodgers' 27-carry, 295-yard performance in which he scored five touchdowns, one on a 52-yard carry and highlighted by a 72-yard run early in the contest. “Dionte had a good game last week, and so did our offensive line,” Tiger coach Matt Martin said. “The line did a great job getting Dionte to the first and second levels, and Dionte did great once he got to the third level.”

Rodgers had carried the ball 39 times for 404 yards in the opening two games, including last week's effort; he's scored seven touchdowns on the year.

Edwardsville won last year's game over the Kahoks, scoring a 33-7 win over the Kahoks at home, the game being close until the Tigers went on a 20-point third-quarter tear that broke the game open. “It's a new year,” Martin said, “and this week's game is the first step as far as the conference goes; we want to keep getting better every week.”

Collinsville's Sam Blaha leads the team in rushing with 31 yards on three carries so far this year, while their quarterback, Tyler Callahan, has gone 17-for-28 for 111 yards in the Kahoks' opening games, but has been picked off three times; Trevore Sanders has four catches to lead Collinsville in that category.

Brenden Dickmann has gone 12-for-21 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown in the opening two games, with Devion Harris catching five of those passes for 94 yards and a touchdown; Harris also had a big punt return last week against the Rocks.

Weather could be a factor, with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday night. The Tigers' game against Quincy in Week 1 was affected by severe storms; the game had to be suspended in the third quarter until Saturday evening. Should storms again strike during the game, game officials would make the decision whether to call for a weather delay; under IHSA rules, the detection of lighting in the area of a contest mandates an automatic 30-minute delay.

