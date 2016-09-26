EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak always says he is blessed to get the cream of the crop for not athleticism, but people in general on his team.

Each year, the Edwardsville coach graduates a crew of senior leaders.

This year’s senior girls are Savannah Brannan, Julianna Determan, Caitlyn Scheibal and Victoria Vegher.

The Tiger senior boys are Matthew Barton, Tate Elie, Tyler Farrar, Cameron Johnston, Samuel McCormick, Luke Raffaelle, Jacob Schoenthal and Grant Thiede.

On the recent recognition prior to an invitational meet at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Patrylak said this is always “one of our favorite days.”

“This is the third year we have done this tradition with the senior recognition,” he said. “A few years ago we changed the format to give all of our varsity runners unlimited entries in the meet. This gets our varsity and seniors out there one last time.”

Patrylak said it is important to recognize the seniors because they have put in the miles and work hard since sixth grade.

“I have always said I get spoiled,” he said. “I get to work with the best students and hardest workers. My wife and I get see the extended families when they start having kids. We are a team. We look at their individual success by them each reaching their goals.”

