EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys tennis team opened the season with a pair of tough decisions on the road at Chicago over the weekend, then met Southwestern Conference rival Alton on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers fell 8-4 to Winnetka New Trier on Friday and bowed to 6-3 to Lincolnshire Stevenson on Saturday, but head coach Dave Lipe was very encouraged by his squad’s performances against two of the state’s best teams. Tuesday, the Tigers blanked Alton 9-0 at Edwardsville.

Zach Trimpe and Erik Weiler posted singles wins against New Trier. The Tigers won two doubles matches against New Trier: Trimpe and Alex Gray at No. 1 and Weiler and Seth Lipe at No. 2 doubles.

Jason Pan captured a win at No. 3 singles against Stevenson. Trimpe and Seth Lipe won again in the No. 2 doubles match against Stevenson and Ben Bequette and Logan Kuhns both recorded a doubles win in the fourth flight.



In the Alton match:

Singles

No. 1 - Edwardsville’s Zach Trimpe beat Silas Chapman of Alton 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Edwardsville’s Alex Gray 6-0, 6-0 over Alton’s Adam Kane.

No. 3 - Edwardsville’s Erik Weiler 6-0, 6-0 over Theo Dochte.

No. 4 - Edwardsville’s Seth Lipe 6-2, 6-0 over Alton’s Ben Simansky

No. 5 - Edwardsville’s Logan Pursell 6-1, 6-1 over Sam Kane

No. 6 - Edwardsville’s Jason Pan over Alton’s Walker Moan 6-0, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 - Edwardsville’s Trimpe and Weiler 6-0, 6-1 over Alton’s Dochy and Adam Kane

No. 2 - Edwardsville’s Gray and Lipe 6-0, 6-0 over Alton’s Chapman and Moan

No. 3 - Edwardsville’s Pursell and Ben Bequette 6-2, 6-0 over Sam Kane and Carson Freeman

Tigers head coach Lipe said his Tigers played good enough to win against Alton, but it’s still very early in the season.

“We used new doubles combinations today and the kids responded well,” he said.

