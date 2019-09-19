Get The Latest News!

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 180, EDWARDSVILLE 182, TRIAD 229: Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville was the medalist with a one-over-par 37 for nine holes, but Marquette Catholic was able to win the triangular meet with the Tigers and Knights by two strokes over Edwardsville at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

Grace Piar’s 38 and Audrey Cain’s 42 paced the Explorers for the win, while Clancy Maag shot a 49, Cat Hollis had a 51, and Murphy Youngblood shot a 58.

Grace Daech shot a 43 for Edwardsville, while Riley Burns had a 47, Sydney Weedman shot a 55, and Bailey Voracheck had a 57 for the Tigers.

Triad was led by both Anja Mills and Paige Hawkes, who each shot a 55, followed by Ella Moore, with a 59, Jessica Sager, who shot a 60, Grace Beyersdorfer, who shot 65, and Delana Dooley, who had a 67 for the Knights.

