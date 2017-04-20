EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys volleyball team has another senior who has signed with a collegiate program.

Nick Allen signed a letter of intent with Robert Morris University Illinois, based in Chicago, to play for the men's volleyball team beginning next season. The Eagles are members of the NAIA and the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference with schools such as Olivet Nazarene in nearby Kankakee, Chicago-based Roosevelt University and Governors State in suburban Chicago.

“I like that it's in the city of Chicago,” Allen said. “I visited the school a couple of months ago and it's a pretty cool school.”

Allen plans on majoring in computer networking at Robert Morris.

“It's a big achievement,” said Tiger coach Andy Bersett of Allen's decision to sign with the Eagles. “Nick's been a big part of the program here since his sophomore year and has been a starter the past couple of years. He loves the game and works hard on it every day in practice.

“I”m really excited about the opportunity for Nick; he's meant a lot to us since he's been here.”

This season, Allen has had an 80.53 serving percentage, scoring 55 points off serve with 21 aces and has contributed 174 kills in 336 attempts for a 30.65 kill percentage, averaging 4.58 kills per game. He has 16 blocks this season, two solo, and averaging 0.42 blocks per game; he also has 63 digs on the year, averaging 1.32 digs per game.

“He's a competitor and wants to keep getting better,” Bersett said.

The Tigers host O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then head to Belleville East for a 4:30 p.m. April 27 match against the Lancers.

