EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls swimming team is kicking into high gear for the remainder of its 2024 campaign. The Tigers host Glenwood at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The girls are also home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, for the Swim For Hope Invite that begins at 8 a.m.

The Tigers won 11 of the 12 events on the program on Oct. 2 in a swim meet at home, and going on to an 115-64 win over Champaign Central in a dual meet held Tuesday evening at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers and some of their swimmers remain undefeated on the season, with Edwardsville haying recently won the Iron Invite in Normal on Sept. 21, and the Carl Sandburg Invitational last weekend in Orland Park, in suburban Chicago. last weekend.

The Tigers got the meet off on the right foot, finishing one-two in the 200-yard medley relay, with the A team winning at 1:51.18, and the B team placing second at 1:57,32. Grace Oertle made it two-for-two with a win in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:03.76, with Sidney Becker placing fourth at 2:13.73, and Maecey Hessel was sixth at 2:22.07. Morgan Mitton won the 200-yard individual medley at 2:18.68, with Scout Jackson winning the 50-yard freestyle at 24.97 seconds, while Reilly Curry came in second at 25.43 seconds, Greta Deist was fourth at 26.59 seconds, and Elise Thomlinson was eighth at 33.63 seconds.

McLaren Seaton and Anna Feco went one-two in the one-meter springboard diving competition, Seaton winning with 188.10 points, and Feco was second with 149.95 points. In the 100-yard butterfly, Curry won the race with a time of 59.40 seconds, while Oertle was third at 1:02.95, and Corrine Morris was fourth at 1:12.67. Emory Wilson was the Maroons' only winner, taking the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.10. while Sidney Becker of the Tigers was third at 1:01.87, and Hessel was fourth at 1:04.73. Jackson won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:16.89, with Samet coming in second at 5:31.52. in the 200-yard freestyle relay,

Edwardsville's A team won the race with a time of 1:41.03, with the B team finishing third at 1:50.65.

Curry won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 59.29 seconds, while Morris was third at 1:09.62, and Vivian Lu was fourth at 1:10.76. Samet and Curry finished one-two in the 100-yard breaststroke, Samet winning at 1:09.90, and Curry second at 1:13.48, with Mitton coming in fourth at 1:17.24. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Edwardsville won the race with a time of 3:47.06.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.