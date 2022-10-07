Edwardsville plays against Belleville East in both its homecoming and Senior Night game, Alton travels to East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game and Riverbender.com's feature game of the week pits Triad going to Snyders Sports Complex to meet Jersey in as the 2022 football season goes into the home stretch in week seven.

The schedule began early with a Thursday game at Public School Stadium in Alton with Marquette Catholic holding their Senior Night game against St. Louis Priory Catholic, the game moved in order to ensure that a full officiating crew would be available, due to an officials' shortage that has plagued high school sports across the nation. The Lancers-Tigers, Redbirds-Flyers and Knight-Panthers games start at 7 p.m. Friday night, with other games being East Alton-Wood River playing at Freeburg, Carlinville is at Litchfield, Granite City is at Breese Mater Dei Catholic, Vandalia plays at Piasa Southwestern, Highland is at Waterloo, Civic Memorial plays at Mascoutah, Roxana is at Breese Central, Staunton hosts Hillsboro, Collinsville is at Mt. Zion, Mendon Unity is at Mt. Sterling Brown County, Winchester West Central travels to Carrollton, Camp Point Central is at Beardstown, Greenfield Northwestern is playing at Pleasant Hill in a Thursday night game, Concord Triopia is at Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Hardin Calhoun goes to White Hall North Greene.

Edwardsville enters week seven coming off a 51-6 win last week at Alton, while the Lancers are 3-3 going in, having lost to O'Fallon 49-13 last week. The Tigers will have once again quarterback Jake Curry, who is currently 69-of-103 passing for 1,152 yards and 15 touchdowns, while running for 68 yards and four touchdowns. De'Shawn Larson currently leads the team in rushing with 308 yards and five touchdowns, while the leading receiver is Daion Gaston, who has 24 receptions for 406 yards and six touchdowns. Kellen Brnfre has also caught 23 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Redbirds go into the game against the Flyers 1-5 after losing to the Tigers last week and will have quarterback Graham McAfoos. who's 54-of-105 passing for 598 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 116 yards and two scores. Keith Gilchrese is the leading rusher with 319 yards and three touchdowns, while Byron Stampley, Jr. leads the receivers with 22 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Jersey enters their Mississippi Valley Conference game at 2-4, having lost last week to Waterloo 42-6, while Triad is 3-3, having won at home over Mascoutah last week 34-14. Knights' quarterback Nic Funk is 44-of-75 passing for 617 yards and eight touchdowns and has also ran for 108 yards and four touchdowns. Drake Keller leads a big ground game for Triad with 346 yards and two touchdowns, while the team's leading receiver is Tashon Cockarell, with 11 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers have Easton Heafner at quarterback, who's 54-of-89 passing for 508 yards and three touchdowns, while Aiden Taylor has run for 116 yards so far this season. Jersey's leading receiver is Tanner Brunaugh, who's caught 13 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Triad-Jersey game will be livestreamed on Riverbender.com, starting at 7 p.m.