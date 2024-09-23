PEKIN - Edwardsville golfer Mason Lewis shot a hole-in-one at the par three 10th hole at Parkview Golf Course in the first round of the two-day Pekin Dragon Classic, where the Tigers finished ninth over the weekend.

Moline won the team championship with a two-day total of 590, while Normal University was second at 604, and O'Fallon was third with a 607. The Tigers came in ninth at 622.

Lewis had a two-day total of 150. while Quinn Berning had a 157, Owen Berning fired a 160, and both Brian Cooper and Bryce Pryor each shot a 164.

Meanwhile, Alton, led by Sam Ottwell's two-day total of 146, finished 12th with a two-day total of 640.

Landon Moyer had a 162 for the Redbirds, while Henry Neely had a 168, and Lucas Davis shot a 172.