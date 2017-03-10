OTTAWA - Mark Smith had 45 points as Edwardsville defeated Danville 81-59 in Friday night's IHSA Class 4A Ottawa Sectional final.

The Tigers, 30-1, will take on Chicago Simeon in Tuesday's Normal Super-Sectional at Illinois State's Redbird Arena; tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night's winner moves into the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at Carver Arena in Peoria.

MORE DETAILS COMING...

 