COLLINSVILLE — Edwardsville senior guard Mark Smith had an incredible game in Tuesday’s IHSA Ottawa sectional semifinal scoring 31 points and taking charge of a 15-3 run at the start of the fourth quarter in the Tigers’ 56-43 win over Belleville West Tuesday night at Collinsville’s Vergil Fletcher Gym.

And Smith credited the hard work put in by the Tigers in daily practice as a reason for the success his side has enjoyed during the season.

“That’s just due to all of our hard work in practice,” Smith said after the game. “Coach (Mike) Waldo has us do a lot of shooting in practice, and he told us to keep shooting and being confident. That’s what we did, and they were falling. That was great to see too; they’re a great team, and we got a great win.”

Smith also gave much credit to a great defensive job both Caleb Strohmeier and Nathan Kolesa did in helping to stop the Maroons.

“They did a great job,” Smith said. “That’s their hard work every day in practice. They give it their all.”

The Tigers next face Danville in the sectional final Friday night in Ottawa. Smith knows that the Tiger coaching staff will have a game plan to face the Vikings.

“We don’t t know that much about them,” Smith said, “Coach Waldo will have a good game plan for us to do, and we’re going to follow that and we’re going to go out and practice and execute for Friday.”

The Tigers will face a long journey to Ottawa. The Tigers will follow their usual routines and preparations for the game.

“We’re just trying to treat it like another game.” Smith said. “We’re probably have a walk through before we leave, get ready to go, and everyone’s going to have their normal routines that they do.

“We’re really looking forward to going up there and playing, and try to get another win.” Smith also said.

The Tigers and Smith will be well prepared as their journey continues.

