EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s football team has a key Southwestern Conference clash tonight at home against Granite City.

The Tigers (0-3, 0-1) in the SWC) will battle with Granite City (2-1, 0-1) in an important game for both squads. The Tigers will be missing junior running back Dionte Rodgers, who is out for the year after shoulder surgery, while sophomore quarterback Freddy Edwards may not play for the Warriors after soughing a shoulder injury at home last week against Belleville East. The Tigers are coming off a loss last week at East St. Louis, while the Warriors hope to bounce back from a loss to the Lancers at home last Friday.

Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin said every game from here on out for the Tigers will be crucial to win to make the playoffs.

“We have a tough schedule,” Martin said. “I feel bad about Dionte’s injury; he is a great kid. The kids are going to have to respond with the injury and fill his position.”

Martin said Granite City has a good back up quarterback to Edwards if he doesn’t play and also a couple solid running backs.

Antonio Thigpen Jr. will fill for Rodgers at running back. Jacob Morrissey will also see carries in Rodgers’ place.

The Tigers travel to Alton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22. Alton has won two straight games since opening with a loss to Highland.

