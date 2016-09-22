EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s varsity football team shoots for its fifth consecutive win on Friday night with another Southwestern Conference matchup at Belleville East.

The Tigers are coming off a 19-0 victory over O’Fallon last week, while the Lancers defeated Alton 19-6 to go to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the Southwestern Conference. Edwardsville goes into the clash at 4-0, 2-0 in the league.

“Belleville East is young in some spots,” Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin said. “Offensively, they're tough; their quarterback (junior Kienen Waller) is a very athletic kid; he throws well and runs well; he's another dual-threat quarterback. They give defenses issues, so we're going to have to be disciplined there. Defensively, they're fast and physical – we'll have to be able to have a balanced attack, a balance between the run and pass.”

Waller has thrown 29-for-74 on the year for 516 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions and has run 44 times for 196 yards and a touchdown so far this year. The Lancers' leading rusher is Roderick Morgan, with 44 carries for 249 yards and two touchdowns; the leading receivers are Quantavius Alexander and William Travis, with six catches each, Alexander for 49 yards and Travis for 142 yards and a touchdown.

The Lancers' leading tackler is E.J. Aldridge with 36 tackles and two sacks; he and Nicholas Cole have two sacks on the season thus far.

Dickmann is 26-for-43 passing for 375 yards and five touchdowns with an interception; Rodgers leads the ground attack with 79 carries for 577 yards and nine touchdowns with a long rush of 72 yards against Rock Island in Week 2. Daval Torres has eight catches for 81 yards to lead EHS.

Kickoff in Belleville is set for 7 p.m.

