WOOD RIVER - Mason Lewis and Carter Crow placed in the top two spots for Edwardsville. Alton's Alex Siatos finished sixth and teammate Sam Ottwell tied for seventh with Edwardsville's T.J. Thiems. The Tigers won the Southwestern Conference boys golf tournament Tuesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Edwardsville shot a two-round total of 623, with a second-round score of 306, to win the title, with O'Fallon, who shot a 307 team score in the second round, coming in second with a two-day total of 625. The Redbirds were third with a two-round score of 667, with a second-round score of 331, Collinsville was fourth with a second-round score of 337 and a two-day total of 684, Belleville West was fifth with a second-round score of 342 and a two-day total of 695 and Belleville East was sixth with a second round score of 341 and a total of 699.

Lewis shot a two-day total of seven over par 151 to win, with Crow firing a two-day score of 152, Luke Jackson coming in third at 153 and his teammates, Andrew Rottschalk and Hunter Ficken, tying for fourth with scores of 156. Siatos had a two-day score of 157 to finish sixth, while Ottwell tied for seventh with Thiems as each shot 158 and a tie for ninth between the Panthers' Mason Baskett and the Maroons' Daniel Lindemann saw both carded a 160.

To go along with Lewis, Crow and Thiems, the Tigers saw Bryce Pryor shoot a 165, Bennett Babington right behind with a 166, Joe Chiarodo came up with a 170 and Trey Schroeder card an 180, all for two rounds. Other scores include Kolton Wright shooting a first-round 87, while Owen Berning firing a 90 for the second round.

In addition to Siatos and Ottwell, the Redbirds had Alex Schmeider come up with a 176, Charlie Coy was right behind with a 177, Cooper Hagen fired a 182, Henry Neely shot a 202 and Chance Linenfelster had a 210, all for the two rounds. Alton also had a first-round score of 119 from Lucas Davis, who did not play in the second round.

