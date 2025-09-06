EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville, Triad, and other area girls tennis teams are off to a good start at the annual Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament, being played this weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The tournament honors the memory of Bradshaw, a teacher and assistant tennis coach at EHS, who was killed in an auto accident in Florida in 2005. She was a popular coach who did much to help advance he girls tennis program at Edwardsville.

In the Champions I flight quarterfinals, the green team from Prairie View Adlai Stevenson defeated Winnetka New Trier green 8-1, while Mary Institute-Country Day of Ladue, Mo. won over the Tigers 5-4. In the lower half of the bracket, St. Joseph's Academy Catholic defeated Dunlap 6-3, while New Trier blue won over John Burroughs of Ladue 9-0. In the Champions II flight, Stevenson gold defeated Orland Park Carl Sandburg 8-1, and Park Ridge Maine South defeated Liberty 7-2. in the lower half, it was Belleville West over Burroughs 2 9-0, and New Trier white won over Clayton, Mo. 7-1.

In the Challengers I flight, Normal Community won over Morton 9-0, and Triad defeated St. Joe's 2 8-1 in the upper half of the bracket, while in the lower half, Teutopolis won over Danville 6-1, and Chatham Glenwood defeated Sunset Hills, Mo. Lindbergh 6-3. In the Challengers II flight, the upper half saw O'Fallon 1 win over Joplin, Mo. 9-0, while Urbana University defeated Carbondale 6-3, while in the lower half saw Jersey take a 7-2 win over Belleville East, and Flora won over Maine South 2 6-3.

In the Futures division, the Futures I flight upper half saw Triad 2 win over Peoria Richwoods 8-1, while Waterloo defeated Marquette Catholic 5-1, and in the lower half, Morton got past Mascoutah 7-2, while Highland defeated Marion 6-3, In the Futures II flight, the Alton junior varsity won over Belleville West 2 5-4, while Incarnate Word Academy Catholic of north St. Louis County won over Carterville also 5-4 in the upper half, and in the lower half, Edwardsville 2 won over Roxana 9-0, and O'Fallon 2 got past Belleville Althoff Catholic 9-0.

The semifinals and finals, along with the consolation bracket meets, will be played at the ETC and other venues across Metro-East, starting Saturday morning.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

