EDWARDSVILLE - Dia Kannan advanced to the state tournament in singles, while the doubles teams of Katie Woods and Albina Selimi and Campbell Hayes and Amelia Hill advanced to the IHSA state tournament as Edwardsville won the Class 2A girls tennis sectional tournament over the weekend at both the Edwardsville Tennis Center and the Edwardsville YMCA.

The tournament started Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at the ETC, and was moved to the YMCA after torrential rain hit the area during the day on Saturday.

The Tigers won the tournament with 18 points, with Quincy coming in second with 16 points, Belleville West was third at 14 points, in fourth place was O'Fallon, with six points, Collinsville finished if fifth with four points, Belleville East and Alton tied for sixth with two points each, and Granite City finished in eighth, failing to score.

The top four finishers advanced to the state tournament in both singles and doubles, which meant all semifinalists qualified for state, which will be held Thursday-Saturday at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

In the first round of the singles on Friday, Kannan won over Melissa Garcia of Collinsville 5-2, 6-0, Claire Hruby of O'Fallon won over Randi Bieich of Belleville East 6-4, 6-1, Alex Hamby of Quincy defeated McKenna Dondarville of Alton 6-0, 6-1, and Josie Coughlin of the Maroons won over Ellie Taylor of Granite City 6-1, 6-0, In the lower half of the draw, the Panthers' Claire Bridgeman won over Peyton Shipley of the Warriors 6-0, 6-0, it was Toby Hawkes of the Kahoks defeating Bella Hataway of the Lancers 8-3, 6-1, Kara Kramer of West got past Madyson Henkhaus of the Redbirds 6-2, 6-0, and Anika Reddy of the Blue Devils defeated Grace Hohman of the Tigers 6-0, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, where the winners automatically advanced to the state tournament, Kannan eliminated Hruby 6-1, 6-2, Hamby won over Coughlin 6-0, 6-3, Hawks defeated Bridgeman 6-1, 6-2, and Reddy defeated Kramer 6-2, 6-2.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Hamby won over Kannan 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Reddy defeated Hawkes 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak). The third place match went to Kannan over Hawkes 6-3, 6-1, and in the final, Hamby led Reddy in the first set 4-2 when Reddy retired from the match, giving Hamby the sectional stile.

In the first round of the doubles, Woods and Selimi defeated Laila Hutchinson and Kaylyn Frederick of Collinsville 6-0, 6-0, Anna Larson and Lydia Schrumpf of Alton won over Gabby Gutierrez and Emilee Connolly of Granite 6-1, 6-0, Khloe Phillips-Dancy and Caroline Stelling of the Lancers won over Lauren Huelsing and Claire Riepe of O'Fallon 6-1, 6-3, and Morgan Seagle and Gabrielle Patterson of Belleville West eliminated Mary Dodd and Medha Pujar of Quincy 6-1, 6-4. In the draw's lower half, Morgam Bridgeman and Loren Hoefle of O'Fallon won over Ella Kirk and Abby Mayhew of the Kahoks 6-1, 6-0, Hayes and Hill defeated Alexandria Randolph and Blair Bisso of the Lances 6-1, 6-2, Gwen Mast and Olivia Otney of the Blue Devils eliminated Granite's Sophia McCullough and Jersey Egbert 6-2, 6-3, and Annabelle Brunner and Abbie Treadway of West defeated Grace Massey and Arlie Hartman of the Redbirds 6-0, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals, Woods and Selimi won their way to state with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Larson and Schrumpf, Seagle and Patterson defeated Phillips-Dancy and Stelling 6-4, 6-3, Hayes and Hill won over Bridgeman and Hoefle 5-2, 6-0. Brunner and Treadway got past Mast and Otney 6-1, 6-0.

In Saturday's semifinals, Woods and Selimi won over Seagle and Patterson 6-3, 6-2, and Brunner and Treadway won over Hayes and Hill 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-7 (5-7 in the tiebreak), 6-1. The third place match went to Hayes and Hill over Seagle and Patterson 6-3, 6-3, and the final went to Wood and Selimi over Brunner and Treadway 6-0, 6-0.

The state qualifiers will compete at the state tournament Thursday through Saturday in Arlington Heights and northwest suburban Chicago.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

