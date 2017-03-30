EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Kade Burns came out on fire in the Tigers' 3-0 Southwestern Conference opening win over Collinsville Tuesday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

As in striking out the first four Kahoks he faced in a row. As in striking out the side in the opening two innings. As in not allowing a hit and walking just one in his five innings of work and striking out 11 before yielding to Issac Garrett, who closed out the win for EHS.

“My arm was feeling good,” Burns said. “I was pretty on today; I think I had my curveball working, I was getting it over for strikes pretty much wherever I wanted to. I was pitching backwards to a lot of guys and I think it threw them off.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was definitely a good start; once we started scoring runs, it kind of eased a little bit off and we kept pressing.”

Reid Hendrickson helped with a pair of key RBI hits in the second and fourth innings that put the Tigers ahead. “That was big,” Burns said. “Reid got us the first two runs we had; that kind of set the tone.

“I was throwing my slider, not really for strikes, but to get guys out and that was working; I used it as an out pitch with two strikes. I think I have good command on my fastball; I can locate it and throw it with a little bit of velocity. It kind of throws people off – they don't see me as a big guy, so don't think I have any velocity, so it sneaks up on people.”

Burns and the rest of the Tigers are happy with their start to the season; EHS went on to defeat Wheaton North immediately following their win over Collinsville to run their record to 6-0 on the year and 1-0 in the SWC with a game scheduled for today at East St. Louis. “There's not much better of a start you can ask for than 5-0 (following the Collinsville win),” Burns said.

More like this: