ORLAND PARK/EDWARDSVILLE - For those wishing to see the Edwardsville High swim girls in action, there is a tri-meet set for noon on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville also hosts Glenwood on Oct. 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

The relay teams swept all three events last weekend, while Scout Jackson won two events, and both Grace Oertle and Greta Deist also won their races, as the girls swimming team of Edwardsville High won the Carl Sandburg Invitational meet Saturday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2025, at Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park in suburban Chicago.

The Tigers won the meet with 335 points, with Naperville Central coming in second at 233 points, in third place was New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central at 206 points, Chicago Lane Tech was fourth with 166 points, in fifth place were the host Eagles at 151 points, Chicago Mother McAuley Catholic came in sixth at 139 points, seventh place went to Bradley-Bourbonnais with 86 points. Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic came in eighth with 25 points, in ninth place was Chicago Marist Catholic at 16 points, and rounding out the top 10 was Naperville Neuqua Valley with 13 points. LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy placed 11th with 12 points, and Oak Lawn Richards was 12th with 11 points.

Natalie Kaiser finished 10th in the one-meter springboard diving competition, with 346.90 points, while the Tigers' team of Jackson, Deist, Reilly Curry, and Oertle won the 200-yard medley relay at 1:48.77, while the B team of Parker LeVasseur, Vivian Lu, Sidney Becker, and Morgan Mitton finished ninth at 2:00.10. Laine Curry came in third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1L57.65, with Georgia Samet placing sixth at 2:02.05, and Becker coming in 10th at 2:05.83. Reilly Curry was second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:14.31, while Deist was fourth at 2:16.11.

Oertle won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.07 seconds, while Lu placed fifth at 25.93 seconds, and Mitton came in ninth at 2.51 seconds. Jackson won her first event in the 100-yard butterfly, having a time of 58.83 seconds, while Lu placed fourth at 1:02.79, and Samet was seventh at 1:03.64. In the 100-yard freestyle, Mitton came in sixth at 56.97 seconds, with Becker finishing 10th at 57.93 seconds.

Karissa Osborn finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:37.48, LeVasseur was eighth at 5:58.57. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Oertle, Deist, Samet, and Laine Curry won the race at 1:40.15, with the B team of Lu, LeVasseur, Osborn, and Maecey Hessel finished eighth at 1:49.75. Jackson won her second event of the day in the 100-yard backstroke at 58.62 seconds, while Reilly Curry was fifth at 1:01.55.

Deist won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:09,62, while Oertle finished third at 1:10.14, and in the final event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Edwardsville team of Laine Curry, Jackson, Reilly Curry, and Samet won at 3:38.57, while the B team of Becker, Mitton, Osborn, and Hessel finished seventh at 4:05,50.

