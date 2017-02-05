AFFTON, Mo. - Edwardsville got out of the gates quickly Saturday night, scoring early and often en route to a 6-1 win over CBC in a group-play game of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs at the Affton Athletic Association's rink.

The win, coupled with a Friday night win over Kirkwood, all but assures the Tigers of moving into the Blues Cup quarterfinals with one more group-play game left; that game is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Fort Zumwalt West at Queeny Park in Manchester, Mo. Edwardsville is now 2-0-0 (four points) in their division in group play; the top four teams in each of two conferences in the group stage advance into the knockout stage of the playoffs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stanley Lucas scored twice for the Tigers, with Rory Margherio, Tyler Schaeffer, Connor Stewart and Lucas Tucker also finding the range against the Cadets; Schaeffer had two assists and Tucker, John Paul Krekovich and Carson Lewis had assists for EHS on the night.

Matthew Griffin got the win between the pipes for the Tigers, making 27 saves; Jack Caruso and Sean Warning both saw time in goal for the Cadets, combining for 10 saves.

The schedule for the quarterfinals will be announced by the MSCHA office; group play runs through Thursday; the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup

More like this: