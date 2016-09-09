EDWARDSVILLE - Some new freshmen along with a strong nucleus of veteran returnees give Edwardsville’s boys cross country team reason for high hopes this season.

EHS vets back are Franky Romano, Roland Prenzler, Max Hartmann, Dan Powell, Luke Raffaelle, Jacob Schoenthal and Sam McCormick.

Newcomer freshmen are Jack Pifer, Zach Walters and Xander Valdez, in rank order given by head coach George Patrylak.

Article continues after sponsor message

Patrylak said he expects strong leadership from his seniors, although they may not be top of the heap in terms of the running roster.

The coach said the additional freshmen this year add a significant amount to his team’s replacement. He sees great potential in Pifer, Walters and Valdez coming in as freshmen. Pifer was Edwardsville’s No. 2 runner in the Tiger Fall Classic 5K Meet, with a time of 17:26.76, closely followed by Roland Prenzler (17:35.32). Pifer was fourth overall in the Tiger Classic Field, Prenzler was fifth. Romano was the Tigers' top finisher at both the Granite City Invitational and Tiger Classic.

Romano, Prenzler, Hartmann and Powell all trained hard over the summer, the coach said. Last summer Romano and Powell did not run as much as they did this summer, he added.

“I have high expectations for the boys team,” he said. “This team should definitely qualify for state.”

More like this: