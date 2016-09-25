EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's girls tennis team had a good weekend as the Tigers swept the three matches they played in the weekend's Southern Illinois Duals at the EHS Tennis Center.

The weekend event pits teams from the Metro East area against teams from outside the area in a dual-meet format.

The Tigers defeated Hinsdale Central of suburban Chicago 15-0 in a Friday match, then went on to defeat Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge 4-3 and Normal Community 7-0 in Saturday matches.

Friday's match against Hinsdale Central was divided into two rounds; in the opening round, Natalie Karibian, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo, Abby Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis and Noni Updyke all took singles wins, while Morgan Colbert/Grace Desse and Grace Trimpe/Emily Greer won in doubles play.

The second round of the day saw wins from Colbert, Desse, Trimpe and Kilauren McMahon in singles and doubles wins from Mezo/Cadigan, Cimarolli/Karibian and Updyke/McGinnis.

Against the Bruins, Colbert/Desse (in a three-set win), Cadigan/Mezo and Trimpe/Greer swept the doubles matches, with Updyke's win in singles proving decisive; Karibian, Cimarolli and McGinnis dropped their matches to the Bruins.

Against the Iron, the Tigers did not drop a set; Karibian, Cimarolli, Updyke and Greer took singles wins while the doubles teams of Colbert/Desse, Cadigan/Mezo and McGinnis/Trimpe ran out winners for EHS.

Edwardsville hosts O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference meet Tuesday afternoon.

