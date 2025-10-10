COLLINSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls volleyball team bounced back strong from its first conference loss to O'Fallon on Tuesday night with a dominant, comprehensive win over Collinsville 25-15, 25-6 in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Tigers executed their plays well, on both offense and defense, and showed tremendous energy throughout the two sets, going to 8-1 in the league.

"Tonight was a great showing for us," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "We were able to execute on the skills that we worked on in practice. The players were disciplined on defense while focusing on form. Our offensive attack contained a variety of shots, varying from hard-driven attacks to tips and rolls. We were able to keep the energy high throughout the match."

Savannah Ford and Ella Hawkes served up seven points each for the Tigers, while Madelyn Ohlau came up with six points, four aces, and nine kills, Livia Goebel had four blocks, three of them solos with one assists, Hawkes had 15 assists, while Ford had 13 assists, Goebel had eight digs, and Eve Eberlin had seven digs.

Edwardsville is now 15-6 overall. and play in a tournament in suburban Chicago on Saturday, meeting up with Plainfield East at 8 a.m., St. Charles East at 9 a.m., Normal Community West at 11:30 a.m., and Naperville North at 1 p.m. The Tigers then host Belleville East next Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

The Kahoks are now 15-10 overall, 2-6 in the SWC, and next play at East St. Louis at 5:30 p.m., host O'Fallon Oct. 16 at 6 p.m., and host Litchfield Oct. 20, also at 6 p.m.

