EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's Addy Zeller carded a 1-over 73 Thursday to take medalist honors as her Tigers shot 319 on the day, good enough for second place in their Gary Bair Invitational Tournament at Oak Brook Golf Club, a par-72, 5,176-yard layout.

O'Fallon, led by Emily Marrs' 2-over 74, took the team title with a 304, followed by the Tigers, Nashville (337), Metropolis Massac County (355) and Collinsville (366).

Paige Hamel fired a 3-over 75 on the day for Edwardsville, with Kayla Weinacht adding a 9-over 81 and Sydney Sahuri and Jessica Benson each turning in 18-over 90s on the day.

Alton shot a team 388 on the day; Morgan Bemis finished 13 th individually with a 16-over 88, followed by Annie Maynard with a 25-over 97, Paige Wittman with a 27-over 101 and Jenna Fleming with a 28-over 102.

The Tigers will host an IHSA Class 2A girls golf Regional tournament Wednesday at Oak Brook, with Alton and Granite City among the teams playing along with Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, O'Fallon, Triad, Mascoutah and Marion. The top three teams and top 10 players from non-qualifying teams advance to the Oct. 11 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at Illini Country Club in Springfield.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

