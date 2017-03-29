SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 10, COLLINSVILLE 0 (6 INNINGS): Maria Smith was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI as Edwardsville scored a 10-0, six-inning Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville in Edwardsville Tuesday.

The Tigers moved to 5-0 overall, 1-0 in the SWC; the Kahoks fell to 4-4 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Taryn Brown turned in a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a RBI, with Anna Burke going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-3 with a run scored, Lauren Taplin 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Raven Frank, Emma Lewis and Brooke Webber a run scored each and Kylee Myers two runs scored.

The Tigers' Jordyn Henricks was the winning pitcher, allowing only one hit and striking out eight batters.

