FRONTENAC, Mo. - Sophomore forward Sydney Harris helped Edwardsville get out to a fast start, scoring 10 points in the opening three minutes en route to a 21-point performance, while senior guard Que Love added 13 points, with four three-pointers, as the Tigers went on to a 72-50 win over St. Joseph's Academy in Frontenac, Mo., in suburban St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Edwardsville jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the opening three-and-a-half minutes of the first quarter before the Angels scored their first points, and never looked back, leading 25-6 at the end of the period, then taking a 48-24 advantage at halftime.

The Tigers led by as many as 26 in the third quarter, taking a 55-35 lead at the end of the period. St. Joe's was able to cut the lead down to 17 during the second half, but the Tigers were in control all the way.

Edwardsville was able to give their reserves playing time in much of the second half, and the bench players also played well in going on to the 72-50 win.

In addition to Harris and Love, Kylie Burg had nine points for the Tigers, while Michelle Origliasso led the Angels with 14 points, Emily Lally scored 13 points, and both Kathryn Conaty and Kiley Duchardt had five points each.

The Tigers are now 18-1 on the season and hosts Alton on Friday night in a game originally scheduled for last Friday, but postponed because of winter weather that passed through the area last week. The tip-off is set for Lucco-Jackson Gym at 7:30 p.m. St. Joe's fell to 7-6 on the season.

