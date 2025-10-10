BELLEVILLE - Zane Maxwell came up with a brace (two goals) as Edwardsville boys soccer head coach Mark Heiderscheid won his 400th career game with a 4-0 win over Belleville East Thursday night, Oct. 9, 2025, at Charlie Woodford Field.

Prior to the upcoming Normal game, at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, Heiderscheid will be honored for both his 400th win and his career in a pregame ceremony, in which the public is invited to participate in. The Tigers conclude their regular season at O'Fallon on Tuesday night in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Article continues after sponsor message

Heiderscheid is in his 26th and final season as Tigers' head coach, having announced his retirement from coaching before the start of the season. The win puts the Tigers' record at 10-6-1 going into the final week of the regular season.

Keane Burton and Antonio De Avila also scored for Edwardsville to give the Tigers the three points, and Heiderscheid his 400th win. Maxwell scored his brace on either side of halftime.

The Lancers are now 2-13-1 on the year, 1-9-0 in the Southwestern Conference, and have concluded their regular season. The Tigers are now 7-2-0 in the league. and play their final home game of the regular season on Monday against Normal Community West, with the kickoff coming at 11:30 a.m.

The Lancers and Tigers then meet each other again in the IHSA Class 3A Collinsville regional semifinals Oct. 21 at 5 p.m., with the winner going on to the final Oct. 25 against the Collinsville-Alton winner at 1 p.m. The Collinsville regional winner then meets the O'Fallon regional winner in the Peoria Notre Dame Catholic sectional semifinal Oct. 28 at 5 p.m., the winner going on to the final Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of the Minooka regional and the Moline regional.

The super-sectional match is set for Normal Community High on Nov. 4 against the Naperville North sectional winner in a 5 p.m. kickoff. The winner goes on to the state finals the weekend of Nov. 7-8 at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago. The Peoria Notre Dame winner plays the Winnetka New Trier super-sectional winner in the second semifinal at 8 p.m., with the third place game the next day at 11:30 a.m., and the state final set for 6:30 p.m.

More like this: