EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville freshman Parker Owens has captured international attention over the past year by clearing a pole vault height of 16 feet, 3 inches in 2024, the highest ever recorded for a 14-year-old worldwide. Owens continues to impress this season in boys' track and field events, competing for Edwardsville High School.

Parker is a Spencer Homes Male Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Triad High School, Owens placed second at the Madison County Meet with a vault of 13 feet, 7.25 inches, finishing behind Triad High School’s Zane Meier. Owens previously defeated Meier at the Norm Armstrong Invite on April 12, 2025, with a vault of 15 feet, 3 inches. He also won the Winston Brown Invite on April 26, 2025, with a vault of 13 feet, 11.25 inches.

Owens and Meier are friends and rivals and can be seen constantly communicating during meets they vault together.

Earlier in the season, Owens posted a vault of 15 feet, 1 inch at the Edwardsville Freshman-Sophomore Invite on April 8, 2025.

“I am very pleased with my season so far,” Owens said. “I am definitely getting more consistent on my run. That has been one of my weak points. During the outdoor season, I am hoping to top 5 meters, which is 16-5. I also hope to do well at state.”

