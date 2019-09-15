EFFINGHAM – The Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team had a very successful weekend in the Crossroads Classic tournament at Effingham, finishing third for its best finish since the Tigers’ championship in 2011.

Edwardsville defeated Breese Central 25-27, 25-11, 25-15 in the third-place match after having lost to eventual runner-up Belleville Althoff Catholic in the semifinal.

In the group stage, the Tigers won both of their matches, winning over Champaign Centennial 25-17, 25-12, and Greenwood High of Bowling Green, Ky. 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 to advance to the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Edwardsville defeated Naperville Central, the Chicago Tribune’s number two-ranked team, 18-25, 25-22, 28-26 to advance to the semifinals. It was only Central’s second loss of he season.

In the semifinal, Edwardsville lost to the Crusaders 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 to set up the third-place match against the Cougars. The Tigers had led in the opening set 24-22, but the Crusaders came back to win, and in the second set, came from 18-13 down to win, and also trailed in the deciding set 17-13 before rallying to tie it up 21-21. But Althoff scored the set’s last four points to take the match and go on to the final.

In the third and fourth place match, Edwardsville fell behind in the opening set 9-6 before coming back to go ahead on Rihanna Huebner’s ace at 20-17. The Cougars came back to tie the set at 20-20, and after the teams traded points to keep things deadlocked at 25-25, Central scored twice on Tiger hitting errors to take the first game 27-25.

Undaunted, Edwardsville jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set, then went ahead 17-7 on a Maddie Isringhausen ace. The Tigers went on to a 25-11 win to square the match.

In the final set, a Storm Suhre kill put Edwardsville up 11-10, then went on a 6-2 run to go up 17-12, then scored eight of the set’s final 11 points, with a Suhre kill finishing the match at 25-15 for the Tigers.

Isringhausen and Alexa Harris each had 10 kills in the match, with Suhre having nine, Huebner with eight and Gabby Saye seven. Lexie Griffin had 26 assists, while Morgan Tulacro had 14. Huebner ended up scoring 12 points, with Isringhausen having 12 digs and eight points, and Griffin 10 digs and eight points.

Both Isringhausen and Griffin were named to the all-tournament team, while Plainfield North defeated the Crusaders to win the tournament championship.

The Tigers are now 10-2 on the season and resumes Southwestern Conference play at Collinsville on Tuesday, then hosts East St. Louis on Thursday.

