FORSYTH, Ill. – Mason Lewis and the Edwardsville Tigers boys golf team were trying to make it to the state tournament for a third consecutive year as a team.

But that dream wasn’t meant to be as the Tigers finished sixth out of 12 teams in Monday’s Decatur (MacArthur) Sectional at Hickory Point Golf Club with a team score of 317.

Edwardsville finished second at the Collinsville Regional with a 289. They were led by Lewis’ 6-under-par 66 and Owen Berning’s 1-under-par 71.

At Monday’s sectional, only one Tiger broke 80. That was Lewis with a 2-over-par 74, good enough to qualify him for the state tourney as an individual.

Berning and Brian Cooper both shot 80 while Bryce Pryor shot 83 and Quin Berning and Sam Shaw both shot 84.

At one point in the Monday’s round, Lewis was 3-under-par through 11 holes. That was before a triple bogey on hole 12 and a double bogey on hole 15. His 74 was good enough for a seventh-place tie with four other golfers shooting the same score.

Lewis is still no stranger to The Den at Fox Creek, the home of the IHSA Class 3A state tournament. He finished 27th as a sophomore and 35th a season ago.

Washington won the sectional with a 304, followed by Minooka (305), and Chatham Glenwood (306). Lincoln-Way East was fourth at 311 followed by Collinsville in fifth at 315.