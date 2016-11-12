EDWARDSVILLE - Although the Edwardsville High School Tigers football team have reached the end of their season after their 38-21 loss against Glenbard West High School, the Tiger fans have shown themselves as one of the most dedicated fan bases in the region.

Throughout the nail-biting moments of the season, the fans in the stands, consisting of EHS students, parents, alumni and young athletes who await their moment in the spotlight, bleed black and orange Tiger pride. If this fan base knows one thing, it is how to stick with their team until the bitter end.

“It makes it a lot of fun and we really appreciate the support,” EHS Principal Dr. Dennis Cramsey said during halftime at the Glenbard West matchup. “Last Saturday night, four hours away, we had a big crowd as well.”

Building the school spirit goes beyond simple pep rallies and game day. The students at EHS defies possibility in order to ensure that the school’s spirit-building activities are better than the next.

“Every week, they come down to meet with me and show me different things they want to do to generate school spirit,” Cramsey said. “They always come up with great ideas and always get that information out to the student body. It builds the momentum as we lead toward each game and as you can tell, the crowd here today is awesome.”

Though they did not take the field for performance during this Saturday's match up, the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers share an amazing relationship with their football team and are proud to support the team each week. This season, their "War of the Roses" field show performance has enticed fans in the stands, who cheered more and more each week as the show came to life on the field.

The students in the field, as well as the athletes out on the field, are held to a high standard of academics in the classroom before they have the opportunity to show their prowess on the field or enjoy nights or afternoon at the sports complex.

“All of our kids [on the field] are student-athletes first,” he said. “We have very strict academic standards. They work very hard in the classroom. Their work ethic stands beyond just the athletic fields.”

Tiger fans seem to be some of the most dedicated bunch in the region, and luckily for Dr. Cramsey, it seems that his students will maintain that positive attitude as they exit the school and enter the community as adults.

“Our kids are great school citizens and will grow up to become great community citizens.”

