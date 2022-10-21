ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville High School football team (6-3) headed across the river in their final regular season game to take on Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School. The Cadets won by a score of 44-17 and finished the regular season with an 8-1 record.

The two teams have played one another five times starting back in 2017. The Cadets have won all five meetings scoring at least 40 points in every game.

History did indeed repeat itself as the Tigers were handed the loss Friday night. They end their season on a two-game skid against two very good teams being East St. Louis (7-2) and now CBC.

The game was entertaining in the early goings as it was still a one-score difference nearing halftime.

EHS received the ball at the first kick-off and proceeded to go three and out. The Cadets took the ball downfield and were set up for first and goal from the two-yard line. The Tigers’ defense stood strong and held them to just a short 20-yard field goal. CBC converted and went up 3-0.

On the next drive senior running back Da’Shawn Larson caught a 30-yard pass from junior QB Jake Curry. The kick was good from senior Tyler Dacus to go ahead 7-3. It would go on to be the only time in the game the Tigers led.

CBC immediately regained the lead after a long rushing TD to make it 10-7. That’s how it stood after the first quarter.

Right after the break, CBC scored again on their first play. Another successful PAT made it 17-7. This play started with a fumble recovery at their own 44-yard line.

The Tigers answered quickly again though. Curry threw a long pass to the wide-open senior wide receiver Daion Gaston. The 57-yard reception was good for a TD and made it a 17-14 game.

Going back the other way CBC made a huge 77-yard reception play to grow their lead to 24-14 and for the first time make it a two-possession game.

EHS had another answer, this time in the form of a field goal. Dacus drilled a 37-yarder to make it 24-17. But CBC struck again right before halftime with a three-yard rushing TD to make it 31-17 and that’s how it went into the locker room.

The Cadets went on to score two more touchdowns in the second half but missed the extra point on one of those attempts to add 13 more points to their lead. The Tigers didn’t have an answer in the second half and went scoreless. The game finished 44-17 Cadets.

CBC totaled 490 yards of offense with 299 of those yards coming from passing. Jeremiah McClellan went for 103 yards and Jeremiyah Love had an even 100.

“They’re a good team,” Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin said postgame. “We have to be competing at our best to compete with that team. We didn’t play well enough to beat them.”

Edwardsville’s silver lining is that they are still postseason-bound after finishing the season 6-3. They will await to find out their opponent like everyone else.

“We’re going to focus on that,” Martin said. “No excuses, you either get it done or you go home. We’re going to try and execute well and make a run in the playoffs.”

