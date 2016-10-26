FIELD HOCKEY

MIDWEST TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINAL

Article continues after sponsor message

ST. JOSEPH'S 6, EDWARDSVILLE 0: A four-goal first half sent top-seeded St. Joseph's into the semifinals of the season-ending Midwest Tournament over Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon at John Burroughs in West St. Louis County, the Angels eliminating the Tigers 6-0.

The Tigers were ousted at 14-10-1 on the year; St. Joe's moved to 19-2-1 and will take on Villa Duschene, 2-0 winners over Kirkwood, in a semifinal match at SportPort in Maryland Heights, Mo., Thursday; Cor Jesu and Lafayette will clash in Thursday's other semifinal, with Thursday's winners meeting for the championship Saturday afternoon.

Annie Genovese had a hat trick for the Angels, with Amanda Isom scoring twice and Kristen Weber getting the other goal.