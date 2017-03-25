EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers’ bats came alive in the nightcap of a girls softball doubleheader Friday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex. The Tigers scored all their 19 runs in the second through fourth innings after spotting Breese Mater Dei a 2-0 lead.

Sarah Hangsleben led the way by going three for four with two home runs — one a grand slam — and eight RBIs. The final margin was 19-3 in favor of the Tigers.

“I thought we were very patient at the plate the second game,” Edwardsville head softball coach Lori Blade said, “and hit the ball hard. That was good to see, because a lot of times, you get overanxious, and don’t have any patience. We had good pitch selection, which was important.

“And Brooke (Webber) did a great job in the outfield today,” Blade also said. “She was all over the place, and made some really nice catches. We figured out to play her a little bit deeper, and let her come in on it. She does a pretty good job.”

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, courtesy of a two-run homer by Abby Hellemann, scoring Abby Braundmeyer ahead of her. The Tigers responded with a nine run second, sending 13 batters to the plate, and every player in the lineup getting at least one hit and scoring in the frame.

The highlights were a bases-clearing triple by winning pitcher Jordyn Henricks and a two-run shot by Hangsleben. Lauren Tripp had two hits in the inning, both singles, the second an RBI shot that scored Webber.

Meanwhile, Henricks pitched magnificently, scattering three hits and striking out three after the second inning. Henricks struck out a total of six while allowing a total of five hits.

The Tiger bats kept rolling along in the third, scoring five times. Henricks helped her own cause with a RBI double to center, scoring Lauren Taplin, and Hangsleben singled home two more. The fourth inning saw Edwardsville score five more times, the highlight being a Hangsleben grand slam over the left center field fence, scoring Sierra Lane, Emma Lewis and Anna Burke ahead of her.

Henricks gave up a RBI single by Kalleen Engelhardt, but forced Halleman to fly to right, where Brooke Webber made a great diving catch, and Abby Braundmeyer was called out on strikes in the fifth. That was the only damage done as the game was ended by the 10-run rule.

The season is still young, and the Tiger players are stepping up and taking advantage of opportunities presented to them.

“We’re still figuring some positions out,’ Blade said. “But kids are getting opportunities, and we’ll base it on that as we go along here. Some of them are stepping up, and that’s what you hope kids are going to do when they get the opportunity. So we’ll see.

“But I like this group,” Blade continued, “I like where we’re at and what they’re doing. Good chemistry and good kids.”

Edwardsville stands 4-0 after the two wins. The Tigers host Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then travel to East St. Louis for a 4:30 p.m. game Thursday. Tuesday, April 4, Edwardsville hosts Southwestern Conference rival Alton at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

