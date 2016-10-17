



EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School and Alton High School are rivals in every sport.

The rivalry was never more apparent than this past Thursday when EHS and Alton tangled in a freshman football game at Edwardsville.

Both the Tigers and Redbirds entered with unblemished 7-0 marks. In a hard-fought battle, Edwardsville prevailed 33-27 on Thursday night. The game was close throughout and both defensive units held tight until later in the game.

Edwardsville now stands 8-0; Alton's freshmen are 7-1. Over the last two years, Alton has only lost one game on the freshman level, so the future looks good for the Redbirds. This year's Tigers' freshman team is continuing where the varsity has led them the past few years. Presently, Edwardsville is 7-1 in varsity football this season, losing only to East St. Louis.

