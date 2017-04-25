EDWARDSVILLE 12, TRENTON WESCLIN 1 (5 INNINGS): Dylan Burris had a 3-for-4 day with a double and triple, four RBIs and two runs scored as Edwardsville defeated Trenton Wesclin 12-1 in five innings in Trenton Monday to go to 15-3 on the year; the Warriors dropped to 8-11 on the season.

Drake Westcott was 2-for-2 with two doubles with a run scored for EHS, Kade Burns was 2-for-2 with a double and triple with two runs scored, Will Messer 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Joel Quirin 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Daniel Reed 1-for-3 with a run scored and Ike Bertles and Jack Cooper each had a run scored. Burns got the win for the Tigers, striking out eight.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers head to JJK Center in East St. Louis for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Flyers, then head to Collinsville's Woodland Park for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game against the Kahoks before taking on Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Friday.

More like this: