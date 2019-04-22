EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville boys tennis player Drake Schreiber is bound to play tennis at Guilford College in beautiful Greensboro, N.C., after an outstanding two years with the Tigers.

Schreiber recently signed a letter of intent with his family and Coach Dave Lipe present to attend the school. Schreiber is extremely excited about playing in North Carolina at Guilford next season for well-known tennis professional Coach Dave McCain.

Drake was 17-7 overall in singles in 2018 and is off to a very solid start this season for the Tigers in singles and doubles play. He reached the IHSA Class 2A State Tourney last season.

Drake’s sister, Made Schreiber, is an EHS grad, is now a player at St. Mary’s in Minnesota.

Drake said his coach notified his bio on a recruiting site and became interested in him.

“He liked my personality and I thought he could make me a better player,” Drake said of Coach McCain. “It seemed like a good fit for me after I made a visit and met the team and the coach.”

Another positive about Guilford is it has the criminal justice degree that Drake wants to pursue. Drake’s ultimate ambition at the present is to become a member of the C.I.A. team or something of that nature in criminal justice.

Drake said he has loved playing for EHS tennis coach Dave Lipe the past two seasons.

“Coach Lipe has really helped me physically in tennis but my mental game as well,” he said. “He has made me a better player and my experience here at Edwardsville has been phenomenal.”

Coach Lipe said Drake is simply “a good kid” from a wonderful family of tennis players.

“I think he will flourish at Guilford,” Coach Lipe said. “I have known Dave McCain since 1988 when he was a tennis pro in Springfield and he is an outstanding coach with a great reputation. I am excited about the opportunity for Drake and his family.”

