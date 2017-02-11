EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys swimming team had one final meet at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Thursday evening in preparation for next week's IHSA Springfield Sectional as the Tigers amassed 1,122 points in winning the Southern Illinois Boys Swimming Championship. Triad and Highland each scored 37 points.

Edwardsville swimmers and relay teams won all but two of the events on the card. The sectional meet is set for Eisenhower Pool in Springfield, with event winners and those meeting state qualifying standards advancing to the IHSA Boys Swimming Championship meet in Evanston Feb. 24-25.

EHS winners on the evening included the 4x50 medley relay team of Brian Baggette, Spencer Sholl, Benny Benson and Tyler Morris (1:46.61); Morris in the 50 free (22.71 seconds); Benson in the 100 butterfly (55.56) and 100 backstroke (1:07.13), Noah May in the 100 backstroke (1:01.16), Baggette in the 500 freestyle (4:59.74) and Mark Schoolman in diving (170.25 points).

“We had a great meet tonight to cap off our competitive regular season with the Southern Illinois High School Boys Champs,” Edwardsville head swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “Other schools attending the meet were Highland High School and Triad. Standout performances tonight came from Mark Schoolman 1-meter diving, Noah May 100 backstroke, Logan Mills 100 Breaststroke. We had a lot of relay swims this evening which added some extra fun to the meet. We will be continuing to work towards IHSA Sectionals at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield, IL on Saturday 2/18.”

