EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s cross country girls rolled to another championship on Wednesday, finishing strong in the Tiger Class at the 5K SIUE Cross Country Course.

Freshman Abby Korak continued her phenomenal efforts with a second-place time of 20:05.05. Senior teammate Julianna Determan thrives on the SIUE Cross Country Course and Wednesday was no different, even with the heat. She was third in 20:55.57. Abby Schrobligen was fourth (21:17.56); Maddie Miller was fifth (21:18.040; Jaycee Hudson was sixth (21:21.16); and Payton Flowers was seventh (21:22.85), rounding out Tigers in the top 10.

Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak said he was pleased with the way his ladies performed in the warm conditions.

“You throw the times out the window when it is this hot, look at the efforts and hope everyone makes it in OK,” he said. “We were pretty pleased overall. This was the first time Abby (Korak) has run this race and I thought she did well when you throw in the heat. Our two through seven pack was together. Julianna always runs here. Julianna probably had the best race of all of our runners and I thought all of our runners ran well.”

GIRLS VARSITY

Edwardsville – 20; Mount Vernon – 88; Triad – 89; Breese Mater Dei – 103; Marion – 144; Belleville East – 151; Collinsville – 173; Roxana – 209; Centralia – 227; Granite City – 238; Greenville, O'Fallon, East Alton-Wood River – No Score.

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Kate Bushue, Mount Vernon (20:15.31); Abby Korak, Edwardsville (20:50.05); Julianna Determan, Edwardsville (20:55.57); Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville (21:17.56); Maddie Miller, Edwardsville (21:18.04); Jaycie Hudson, Edwardsville (21:21.16); Payton Flowers, Edwardsville (21:22.85); Seleiya Wilson, Belleville East (21:29.66); Madeline Bruce, Marion (21:54.31); Elyse Faust, Breese Mater Dei (22:06.67)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Kiara Delgado, 13th (22:31.89)

ROXANA: Michaela Tarpley, 30th (24:48.84); Lette Palen, 40th (25:25.79); Sarah Stover, 49th (26:31.41); Shalyn Edwards, 50th (26:33.11); Jaidyn Peebles, 54th (27:39.91)

GRANITE CITY: Alyssa Comer, 26th (23:54.10); Chessy Nikonowicz, 39th (25:21.88); Marla Garcia, 65th (32:24.21); Kaitlyn Fusserman, 66th (33:03.02); Amanda Rivera, 67th (35:36.65); Jaden Myint, 68th (36:37.83)

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Carissa Gilreath, 36th (25:16.59); Kaylee Dailey, 60th (28:58.62)

GIRLS JUNIOR VARSITY

Edwardsville – 15; O'Fallon – 50; Breese Mater Dei – 85; Belleville East, Collinsville, Triad – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Victoria Vegher, Edwardsville (21:33.41); Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville (22:37.60); Katelyn Singh, Edwardsville (22:59.37); Elise Krone, Edwardsville (23:24.98); Honor Dimick, Edwardsville (23:39.19); Caitlyn Scheibal, Edwardsville (23:53.13); Kennison Adams, Edwardsville (23:55.67); Sabrina Favela, O'Fallon (24:05.56); Haley Allard, Edwardsville (24:15.18); Jacqueline Anderson, Edwardsville (24:17.28)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Savannah Brannan, 12th (24:39.86); Shivani Greene, 24th (26:52.55); Meghan Dustmann, 25th (26:53.74)

