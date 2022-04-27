EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville boys track team had dominant performances in winning the Madison County large school meet held Tuesday afternoon at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center at Edwardsville High.

The Tigers won the meet with 200 points, with Triad second with 122 points, Collinsville was close behind in third with 116 points, Alton came in fourth with 65 points, Highland was fifth with 27 points and Granite City came in sixth with 24 points.

In the 100 meters, the winner was the Tigers' Kellen Brnfre, who had a time of 11.19 seconds, with Triad's Cory Warren second at 11.31 seconds and teammate Tristan Darby third at 11.37 seconds. The 200 meters saw Edwardsville's Jordan Bush win the event with a time of 23.05 seconds, with Amari Rodgers-Parott of Granite second at 23.39 seconds and Darby third at 23.46 seconds. The 400 meters was won by Mason Miller of the Tigers, who had a time of 51.89 seconds, with Collinsville's Jeremiah Yarbough second at 53.33 seconds and Ethan Dudley of the Knights third at 53.47 seconds.

In the 800 meters, Oliver Ferdinand of Edwardsville won the race with a time of 1:59.30, with Trey Peterson of Collinsville second at 2:01.09. The Tigers' Ryan Luitjohan won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:37.82, with Peterson second at 4:41.02 and Highland's Dallas Mancinas third at 4:42.59. In the 3,200 meters, the Knights' Andrew Pace was the winner with a time of 10:14.96, with Edwardsville's Jacob Grandone second at 10:22.28 and teammate Ben Ziobro third at 10:35.95.

Triad's Chase Harmon was second in the 110-meter-high hurdles in a time of 16.73.

Harmon was again second in the 300 low hurdles at 43.27 seconds and the Tigers' Jake Curry was third at 44.55 seconds.

In the relay races, Edwardsville won the 4x100 meters at 43.64 seconds, with Triad second at 44.56 seconds and Collinsville third at 45.86 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Tigers won with a time of 1:33.50, with Triad second at 1:35.01 and Highland came in third at 1:40.23. In the 4x400 meters, Collinsville won with a time of 3:34.52, with Triad coming in second at 3:35.53. The Tigers won the 4x800 meters at 8:22.23.

Over in the field events, K.J. Thorps-Watt of the Kahoks won the high jump, going over at 1.94 meters, with Jordan Brooks of the Tigers second at 1.80 meters and Edwardsville's Deshawn Larson and Triad's Tashon Crockarell tying for third at 1.75 meters, with Larson taking third on the fewer misses rule. Ethan Stukenberg of Edwardsville won the pole vault, going over at 3.65 meters, with Collinsville's Ben Stallings, Highland's Ben Capelle and Triad's Jackson Buck tied for second, all clearing 3.25 meters, with Stallings in second, Capelle in third and Buck in fourth on the fewer misses rule.

Jason Randoll of the Knights and Beau Brandt of the Tigers tied for first in the long jump, both going 6.15 meters, with Randoll owning the tiebreak on a better second jump, while Jaydon Cole of Edwardsville was third at 5.78 meters. In the triple jump, the winner was Malik Allen of Edwardsville, who jumped 14.09 meters, with Thorps-Watt second at 13.23 meters and Triad's Juliano Cigliana third at 12.20 meters.

In the shot put, Collinsville's Kevin Meza won with a throw of 13.80 meters, with Edwardsville's Iose Epenesa second at 13.36 meters and the Kahoks' Jonathan Sewell was third with a throw of 13.33 meters. Epenesa won the discus throw with a distance of 46.69 meters, with Devin Habermehl of Collinsville second at 40.30 meters and Edwardsville's Dalton Brown third with a toss of 39.97 meters.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

